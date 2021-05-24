Julio Jones Tells Shannon Sharpe Live On Air He’s “Out of” Atlanta & Doesn’t Want To Join The Dallas Cowboys

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

NFL wide receiver Julio Jones broke the hearts of both Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys fans on live television.

In a rare occurrence, some news actually broke on a show that usually only supplies its viewers with hot takes and knee-jerk reactions to sports moments. On Monday’s (May 24) taping of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe decided to call Julio Jones live on air to ask him directly about the situation developing between himself and the Atlanta Falcons and him wanting out.

Jones didn’t bite his tongue, telling Sharpe, “Nah, I’m out of there, man,” without giving any clear indication if he knew he was live on air while making those comments further adding, “Right now, I want to win.”

The conversation then shifted to the possibility of him taking his talents to Dallas to suit up for the Cowboys after a photo of him wearing a Cowboys hoodie sparked rumors.

Sharpe hilariously told him not to go to Dallas if he wants to win, and Jones responded, “C’mon man, you already know I know. … I ain’t going to Dallas. I never thought about going to them.” Sharpe’s co-host and resident LeBron James hater, Skip Bayless, a well-known Dallas Cowboys fan, was saddened to hear Jones wants nothing to do with his favorite NFL franchise.

Jones’ comments come after it was reported by NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport that the All-Pro wide receiver requested a trade from the Falcons “a few months ago.”

So if not the Cowboys, where would Jones like to catch passes? According to a report from NBC Sports Boston, Jones wants to join the New England Patriots and team up with Cam Newton. We are sure that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t mind having the 32-year-old wideout who has been to seven Pro Bowls and led the league in receiving yards twice, in 2015 and 2018.

