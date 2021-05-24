LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Politicians Continue Work on George Floyd Policing Bill

Despite not making the May 25 deadline, the White House says work continues to pass and sign into law the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

2. Ascension of African American Female Judge

The nomination of U.S. Distrct Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals.

3. Coronavirus Update: More States Give Money for Vaccinations

For the first time in almost a year, the daily average of new Covid-19 infections in the U.S. has fallen below 30,000.

4. Released Body Camera Footage Confirms Ronald Greene’s Death By Police

Body camera footage of Ronald Greene’s fatal May 2019 attack by Louisiana State Police (LSP) has now been obtained and posted by the Associated Press (AP).

5. Americans Rise Up To Support Black-Owned Businesses

Following the death of George Floyd, Americans have renewed their interest in supporting the economic advancement of African Americans, and amid online support, Black-owned businesses saw huge spikes.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 24, 2021: Police Reform Bill Deadline — Money for Vaccinations — Ronald Greene’s Death By Police was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

