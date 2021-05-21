Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

FIRST ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

The first wave of artists for Birthday Bash ATL 25 have been announced! July 17th at Center Parc Stadium, get your tickets now! CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS.

MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS TO COME MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!

RELATED: TICKETS ON SALE: Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Stadium July 17th

Hot 107.9 App

Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315

_____________

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

___________________________

LIL BABY

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Erica Banks

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Beat King

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Money Mu

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

BRS Kash

Birthday Bash ATL 25 performers

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

FIRST ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj’s Stunt Game On The ‘Gram Game…
 12 hours ago
05.21.21
Keshia Knight Pulliam named Global Education Ambassador For…
 12 hours ago
05.21.21
‘P-Valley’ Stars Brandee Evans And Shannon Thornton Give…
 14 hours ago
05.21.21
Serena Williams Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Rumors…
 15 hours ago
05.21.21
Photos
Close