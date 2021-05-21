Cincinnati: Seniors Rallied Around Their Volleyball Teammate After He Lost Someone He Loved!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is such a touching storying… Volleyball teammates at Elder Highschool gathered around their friends as he dealt with the tough loss of someone he loved!

VIA Fox19

Matthew Smith is a senior for the six-time state champion Elder volleyball team.

He lost his mother to cancer. And just when he needed them the most, his teammates picked him up. “One of the greatest challenges is losing a loved one, especially when you’re younger,” said Elder Head Volleyball Coach Sean Tierney. Smith is what some would call a glue guy, someone who keeps the team together. But it is the team who held Smith together when things were falling apart with purple socks and a frog logo.

