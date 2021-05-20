News
Philly Comedian A-Town Turns a New Leaf & Gets Baptized!

No more birds! A-Town is a changed man.

Source: St.James Church / St.James Church

No more birds! A-Town is a changed man. Philly comedian took a trip to St.James Church in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. During his trip, A-Ton decided to get baptized. Many know Town for cracking jokes about “where the birds?!” but today is a new day for the local legend.

Check out the photos from A-Town’s baptism below.

was originally published on rnbphilly.com

