The cast of Netflix’s new series Zero recently sat down with Strong Black Lead for a segment entitled “Black Italian 101.” The actors speak about being second generation Italians, what it means to be invisible, representing the Black Italian community and a few of their inspirations.

In this five minute and thirty second clip, the talented group of actors discuss how they are a part of creating history as the first Italian series that centers around the Black Italian experience. The cast is made up of young second generation Italians, Guiseppe Dave Seke, Haroun Fall, Beatrice Grannò. Richard Dylan Magon, and Daniela Scattolin.

The cast share a few of their inspirations ranging from musical artists 50 Cent and Tupac Shakur to super model Naomi Campbell. They are breaking boundaries and representing an, otherwise, underrepresented community in mainstream television that they hoped existed when they were growing up.

We previously shared the show’s first-look trailer. The series follows Zero, played by Seke, who is a shy boy with an extraordinary superpower to become invisible. Though he’s not an ordinary superhero, he’s a modern day hero who learns about his powers when the Barrio, the district of the Milan suburb from which he wanted to free himself from, is in grave danger. Zero is charged with hesitantly putting on his cape, where he will discover the friendship of Sharif, Inno, Momo and Sara, and maybe even, the possibility of love. Zero is available to stream on Netflix. Watch this special Strong Black Lead segment below.

Netflix’s ‘Zero’ Cast Sat Down To Discuss Black Italian Representation In Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

