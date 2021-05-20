Diva’s Daily Dirt: New BET Super Girl Group Reality Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

New BET Super Girl Group Reality Show

BET is coming through with a new reality show reuniting our favorite platinum-selling girls group 3LW, Danity Kane, Total, Blaque and Cherish.

The 10-episode show is called ‘BET Presents: The Encore’ is set to premiere on June 9.

Reportedly cameras will follow the women as they prepare for 30 days straight to sing live, learn choreography and practice their vocal abilities.

The executive producer of the show, Carlos King says, “I felt that girl groups never got its just do … and I, as a content creator, wanted to … educate the masses on who I feel are the forgotten sisters of music. I wanted to pay homage to that industry and really give these women an opportunity to share their stories and their struggles.”

Tiffany Haddish Denies Rumors About Daytime Talk Show

Once news broke that Ellen DeGeneres would be ending her daytime talk show, rumors started swirling that Tiffany Haddish was next in line to take her place!

Well that’s news to Tiffany! The comedian recently revealed that no one has made her an offer.

“I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it. The reason I’ve even been popping up guest-hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off, ” she told The Breakfast Club.

“I’m learning a new skill. That’s it. Y’all just watching me learn in front of everybody.”

Well with Haddish’s personality and wit she may be more ready than she thinks to take on the job. Would you tune into the Tiffany Haddish Daytime talk show?

