Brazilian Artist MC Kevin Fell To His Death Trying To Hide Threesome From Wife, Allegedly

MC Kevin, a popular artist in Brazil, died after falling from a hotel balcony after reportedly trying to avoid getting caught by his wife while having a threesome. A local publication reports that MC Kevin and a friend hooked up with a model in a hotel suite this past Sunday when the tragic incident occurred.

Extra Globo and other news outlets report that MC Kevin, real name Kevin Nascimento (some outlets have Bueno as his last name), was staying at the Brisa Barra Hotel in Rio De Janeiro this past Sunday (May 16) and was in tow with fellow artist Victor Fontenelle just outside the establishment. The men met with 26-yer-old Bianca Domingues, a model, and she was invited up to MC Kevin’s suite.

MC Kevin was married just three weeks prior to 33-year-old criminal lawyer Deolane Bezerra, who was apparently staying at the hotel on the 13th floor while her husband’s suite was on the fifth floor. Reports say that MC Kevin believed that his wife was at the door of the bedroom, and it’s being said that Bezerra and Domingues went to blows.

It appears that MC Kevin was attempting to scale down from the suite’s balcony to another balcony below but slipped and plunged to the ground. Reports say MC Kevin landed on the side of the swimming pool and was immediately rushed to a local hospital, suffering two heart attacks while en route and was later pronounced dead according to a report from Metropoles.

Fans have been sharing their condolences for MC Kevin and towards his wife on social media, and Bezerra issued a statement of her husband’s passing.

MC Kevin was 23.

