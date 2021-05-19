Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Chamber: Giving Out $100k To Woman & Minority Owned Businesses

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Cincinnati Chambers is launching a grant program for women & minority-owned businesses.

Via FOX19 

 

Thanks to a grant from The Johnson Foundation, the program will be able to support small businesses in downtown, Over-the-Rhine, and Pendleton neighborhoods. The program will support the revitalization of currently vacant retail storefronts in the center-city, the creation of new jobs, and the growth of minority and women-owned businesses. “We are thrilled to partner with the Johnson Foundation on this critically important effort to empower and bolster new businesses in the downtown district,” says president and CEO of the Cincinnati Chamber, Jill Meyer.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati Chamber: Giving Out $100k To Woman & Minority Owned Businesses  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Paul Mooney, Groundbreaking Comedian, Dead At 79
 9 hours ago
05.19.21
Billy Porter Reveals He’s HIV Positive: ‘I’ve Been…
 10 hours ago
05.19.21
10 items
Kwame Brown Continues To Dunk On Stephen Jackson…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…
 1 day ago
05.19.21
Photos
Close