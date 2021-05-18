Joe Budden Responds To Olivia Dope’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Just one day after former See, The Thing Is co-host Olivia Dope released a video alleging sexual harassment by Joe Budden, the popular media personality has issued a public response.

On Tuesday (May 18), The Rolling Stone posted the following statement from Budden:

“As a podcaster, it is my job to address topics and create dialogue around them. During the conversation on the See, The Thing Is podcast I didn’t handle the topics with the sensitivity they deserved. I recognize my words and power in that situation created an upsetting environment for Olivia. Upon reflection, both the network and I take accountability for this. I apologize sincerely to Olivia, her former co-hosts, our staff, and the public.In an effort to not further any trauma, the episode will be removed from all platforms. We support all women’s rights to feel comfortable and protected in the workplace. We fell short of that in this instance. We support Olivia in her quest to heal, applaud her for finding the strength to share her experience, and wish her the best in all her future endeavors. I am taking the time to listen and learn; we have already begun to make the necessary changes to ensure this is a safe environment for all moving forward. We at the network endeavor to continue to elevate Black women’s voices and create opportunities to have constructive conversations to impact change.”

In Dope’s 26-minute video, she cited multiple instances during the taping of a January 2021 episode of See, The Thing Is where Budden’s sexual remarks, some allegedly edited out of the final broadcast, left her feeling shocked and embarrassed. The female-led podcast is part of The Joe Budden Network.

This isn’t the only podcast-centered controversy Budden has faced in recent weeks: Earlier this month, he went on a tirade against Rory and Mal, former co-hosts of his own Joe Budden Podcast, before announcing that Rory was no longer welcomed on the program.

