Lil Yachty’s Clarifies His Nail Polish Is For Men As Well [Video]

Lil Yachty is bossing up but on his own terms. He wants to make sure the world knows that his recent nail polish genderless.

As spotted on TMZ the Atlanta, Georgia native recent paid a virtual visit to the celebrity gossip platform. While he covered off on a couple different trending topics he discussed the goal of his new nail polish. Big Boat announced the launch of his cosmetics company via his Crete brand. On Monday, May 3 he announced the new project. In his Q&A with the Thirty Mile Zone staff he served up a reminder that guys can get in on these very distinct vibes.

When asked whether the direction was to help the youth who want to express themselves in this manner or to empower men he said both. “Well I mean I think it is all of those under one umbrella. You know just breaking down the barriers of men not being able to wear color paint because of says who you know? It should feel more accepting of a man you know because of the approach in general; more unisex”. When reminded that Kylie Jenner made her billions from lip product Yachty revealed that the thought him joining those ranks has crossed his mind but that wasn’t what fueled him to bring forth Crete to the masses. “That’s a blessing in disguise you know but that wasn’t the plan. It was to make male nail polish” he explained.

You can view his discussion with Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere below.

