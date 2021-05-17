The Lo Down: Yung Miami Wants Nicki Minaj to Unblock Her + Rick Ross Spotted Out With Tommie Lee In Miami

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Barbz are coming for the City Girls after Yung Miami asked Nicki Minaj to unblock her from Instagram. Old tweets resurfaced from her, JT, and Lil Yachty siding with Cardi B during their previous beef. Do you think Nicki should unblock the Quality Control artists? In relationship news, Rick Ross and Tommie Lee were spotted together in Miami sparking relationship rumors while Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have broken up. Lore’l has way more stories in today’s Lo Down.

