Ab-Soul Announces That His New Album Is Coming Soon

All eyes are definitely on Top Dawg Entertainment right now following the much-deserved recent hype of Isaiah Rashad’s new Duke Deuce-assisted single “Lay wit Ya” and upcoming album The House Is Burning. With TDE fans now in a frenzy over who could be next to drop out the roster — we’re looking at you hard, K. Dot! — it now appears that notoriously silent member Ab-Soul may actually be the one next up to bat.

Going on a sort of Twitter rant a few hours ago, the Control System emcee let off a few things of interest, starting off with, as he put it, “Few random things I been wantin to share… [sic]” From there he went on about his love for rising female hip-hop star Coi Leray (“I think @coi_leray is the flyest right now”), respect for Robin Thede’s new hit HBO series (“A Black Lady Sketch Show is hilarious”), surprising props to a ’90s music icon and an iconic ’90s movie all in one sentence (“N a special s/o to @tevincampbelll as Powerline in A Goofy Movie.”) and finally the announcement everyone was hoping for. “That’s all I got right now… Album comin soon…,” was all he wrote to all one million of his followers, yet the news was met with ample amounts of excitement from casual rap fans and his loyal fanbase alike.

“HOW SOON THOUGH??? NEED MORE FROM THE PASTOR!!!,” one fan jokingly wrote, meanwhile another showed a bit more doubt by writing, “N***a, it’s always coming soon,” which funny enough gained a handful of likes from many agreeing fans. While it’s very true that Ab is the king of telling us the album is “coming soon,” we can’t think of a more perfect time to drop an album than during all of this current hype around all things TDE. We’ve got out fingers crossed that it’s not for play-play this time!

Take a look at his Twitter rant below, and let’s welcome back the good homie Ab-Soul — it’s been way too long!

