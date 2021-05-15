Tulsa Race Massacre Commission Boots Oklahoma Governor For Signing Racist Legislation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Ahead of an event marking the 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre, the group tasked with planning the centennial removed the Oklahoma governor from its committee. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission reached a consensus on the matter, according to local news.

While the commission did not expressly state the reason for his removal, the move comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Oklahoma’s version of Trump’s 1776 misinformation in the form of an anti-critical race theory bill.

Members of the committee urged the governor not to sign the bill. Faith leaders, educators, and other community members reached out to the governor, asking him not to sign the bill.

The Black Wall Street Times editorial board was among those demanding Stitt be removed for his willing participation in making the anti-critical race theory bill a reality. Despite their differences in opinion, the commission was gracious in its statement.

Stitt clearly learned nothing about grace and gratitude. Even after his removal from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission, Stitt learned nothing from the past week. Instead of reflecting on the impact of his decision, Stitt doubled down.

“It is disappointing to see an organization of such importance spend so much effort to sow division based on falsehoods and political rhetoric two weeks before the centennial and a month before the commission is scheduled to sunset,” read a statement from Stitt’s office.

That’s rich coming from someone steeped deep in conservative disinformation and deflection. Dismissing the actual concerns communities had about the passage of HB 1775 is another example of Stitt being out of touch on matters of equity.

Last week Stitt explained his motivation to sign the controversial bill had to do with feelings, not facts. And yet, there is no legitimate public purpose or valid argument to support the passage of laws like Oklahoma’s HB 1775.

The attack on expansive discussions of racial justice and equity predates former President Donald Trump. But his rhetoric and policy framings fanned the flames of this current iteration of revisionist history.

Stitt was given the option to resign earlier in the week. Oklahoma’s News 4 reported the commission sent a letter to Stitt asking him to step down or clarify his intent regarding the commission’s goals.

“The Centennial Commission feels that your signature on the bill at this critical time when Oklahoma should embrace its history is diametrically opposite to the mission of the Centennial Commission and reflects your desire to end your affiliation,” read the statement.

The commission continued to question Stitt’s understanding of reconciliation and restoration given his signing of a bill that promotes an educational environment that avoids both concepts. While Stitt maintains the new law would not prevent teaching about the Tulsa Race Massacre and other events such as the Trail of Tears, the bill could limit the scope and veracity of conversations of these events and others.

The Centennial Commission is moving forward with its work, including the “Remember and Rise” event on May 31, 2021. Check out the full list of events here.

SEE ALSO:

Oklahoma Governor Puts Feelings Over Facts By Signing Anti-Critical Race Theory Law

Black Tulsa Leaders Want Sen. James Lankford To Resign After Backing Electoral College Challenge

A Journey Of L's: Feds Search Rudy Giuliani's Home, Office In Latest Controversy 6 photos Launch gallery A Journey Of L's: Feds Search Rudy Giuliani's Home, Office In Latest Controversy 1. April 2021 - Feds Execute Search Warrant Source:Getty 1 of 6 2. Jan. 2021 - Inciting The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Jan. 2021- Sued By Dominion Voting Systems Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. Dec. 2020 - Erratic Michigan House Oversight Committee Meeting Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. Nov. 2020 - RNC Presser With Hair Dye Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. Oct. 2020 - Appearance in Borat Film Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading A Journey Of L’s: Feds Search Rudy Giuliani’s Home, Office In Latest Controversy A Journey Of L's: Feds Search Rudy Giuliani's Home, Office In Latest Controversy The chickens might be coming home to roost for embattled Trump crony Rudy Giuliani sooner than expected. Over the last six months alone the proof remains in the pudding. On Wednesday federal investigators executed search warrants at the New York City home and office of Trump's personal lawyer in connection to an ongoing probe into Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine. The search reportedly took place around 6 a.m. where federal agents seized his electronic devices. While Giuliani has not released a statement (history tells us he will do so) his lawyer Robert J. Costello told The New York Times he felt the search went far beyond because his client had agreed to speak with prosecutors regarding the probe. His only restriction were questions regarding his client privileged conversations with Trump. “What they did today was legal thuggery,” Mr. Costello said. “Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.” For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump's adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch. Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October. With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceased to exist. Yet and still Wednesday's search adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani's public fall from grace, much of which was apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City's mafia bosses in the 80's and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990's. After the September 11 attacks Giuliani was considered "America's Mayor," only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie spreaders around Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of history unless revisionist histories save him from his imminent downfall.

Tulsa Race Massacre Commission Boots Oklahoma Governor For Signing Racist Legislation was originally published on newsone.com