Diva’s Daily Dirt: J.Cole Is Back And Fans Are Not Disappointed

J.Cole Is Back And Fans Are Not Disappointed

The Platinum with no features rapper just dropped his sixth studio album today and he’s catching his fans up with some things that’s been on his mind over some fire beats and features by Timbaland, Boi-1da, frequent collaborator T-Minus, J. Cole, and more. It also features cameos from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Cam’ron, Morray, with an intro by Cam’ron.

Fans quickly pointed out stand out record ‘Let Go My Hand’ and a few bars where J.Cole speaks on an alleged altercation with Diddy that happened in 2013.

True to form, J Cole is letting his music speak for him. Along with dropping even more life long gems on his latest documentary, The Off Season, on Youtube.

What your favorite new track off of The Off Season?

Get Ready For ‘Iman & Teyana’ #BlackLove Back On Your TV

If you remember the last time Teyana Taylor stopped by to catch up with Quick and Diva you may recall her revealing that the cameras had been rolling and now we get to see it all!

E! announced the couple will be joining the network to give us an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their journey of love and family in the entertainment business.

We know we aren’t the only ones hoping their baby girl Junie gets her own sitcom eventually too! She is a star! We look forward to more details on their new series with E! In the forthcoming months.

