Hip Hop Spot: J. Cole’s Freestyle Has The Hip-Hop World Shook + Jay Z Leads Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

It’s an exciting week in hip-hop because so many people are dropping new music & getting honored. We’re celebrating Jay-Z who leads the rock & roll hall of fame inductees. This is his first year to be eligible and he’s made it alongside others like including Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, and Todd Rundgren. LL Cool J is also scheduled to be honored in the “Musical Excellence category after being nominated six times over the years” according to reports.

J. Cole has come out of hiding and did a recent freestyle that went viral and trended all over social media. This comes in preparation for his album, The Off-Season which drops Friday, May 14. Nicki Minaj is also scheduled to drop. She’s returned to Instagram and the barbs are ready for whatever announcement the Queen is releasing on her Instagram live tonight.

