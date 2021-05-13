Ohio
Woman Uses Meat to Hit Another Shopper at Ohio Side Walmart

Meat Market

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

At first, this sounds like something that would happen in Florida, but nope, this took place in Ohio!

A fight had taken place at a Walmart in South Euclid between two women.  It was the kind of fight, though, that would lead to the arrest of the women involved by police officers.

It gets even more bizarre when the one who got arrested used an unlikely weapon against the victim.

So how did it happen inside the store?

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Officers were called to the potato chip aisle for a disturbance between two women. South Euclid police said the one woman threatened the other and her 7-year-old daughter.

She pulled down her mask and tried to spit on the victim, but missed. According to police, that’s when she hit the victim in the face with a 10-pound log of prepacked meat.

The suspect, who is only 25-years-old and had other incidents involving violence, was taken into custody by officers and “charged with assault and violating a temporary protection order.”

According to that particular order, the two women involved were supposed to keep their distance from each other after an incident at the same residence in University Heights that they both live in.

Here is the Facebook post from the South Euclid Police Department detailing the Walmart assault below:

You have to wonder why would any type of food be used as a weapon against someone, especially in the days of COVID-19.

 

Click here to read more.

 

