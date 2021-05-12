LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Panic at the pump is sending four states in an emergency: Florida, Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline is the main source of gas and fuel along the East Coast, and they shut down their supply after being hacked last Friday. “Panicked buying” is “running stations in the region dry” according to CNN because citizens are buying extra gas out of fear.

Hackers are taking over everywhere because they’re blackmailing the Washington D.C. police department. Reports say that “Babuk Locker, has been attempting to extort the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. for $4 million.” The hacker gang is threatening to leak sensitive internal documents if cops did not pay them and have already leaked information on over a dozen officers on the dark web.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Trending Topics: Gasoline Demand Spikes in Several States + Hackers Threaten To Release DC Police Records was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: