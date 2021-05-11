Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Hypebeast Alert: New Supreme x Timberland Collaboration Is Here [Photos]

Construction boots in the summer vibes.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
SUPREME X TIMBERLAND

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Two of the most beloved brands in Hip-Hop are joining forces once again. Supreme has announced a new capsule with Timberland.

SUPREME X TIMBERLAND

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Supreme has worked with the Stratham, New Hampshire company on a new drop for spring 2021. Included in the collection is a dual branded Anorak pullover with a zipper fastening near the abdomen area. The jacket is available in four colors and is dually branded with a blended logo on the front and back. As expected we get a set of matching track pants to match with the jacket.

Also in the mix is a nod to the 90’s with painter denim pants. The cut is baggier fit and features the traditional tool loops with deeper and wider rule pocket on right leg, double tool-and-cell pocket on left leg, and extra-large back pockets. To pair with it we get a set of crewneck sweaters that feature contrasting colors on the ribbing and the combined logo on the chest.

Lastly there are some headwear accessories also available in the form of a camp cap and beanie. The Supreme x Timberland spring 2021 collection will be available starting May 13th and available in Japan May 15th. You can see more from the drop here.

SUPREME X TIMBERLAND

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Photos: Supreme

Hypebeast Alert: New Supreme x Timberland Collaboration Is Here [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Porsha Williams Hosts Reign
RHOA’s Falynn Breaks Silence On Husband’s Engagement to…
 15 hours ago
05.11.21
Gunna at Rolling Loud Miami
Gunna’s “Wunna” Album Goes Platinum
 15 hours ago
05.11.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In…
 18 hours ago
05.11.21
Hypebeast Alert: New Supreme x Timberland Collaboration Is…
 20 hours ago
05.12.21
Photos
Close