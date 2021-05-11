The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Drake Honored As Artist of Decade At Billboard Awards

Drake and Swizz Beats

Kevin Mazur/Bauer-Griffin

Drake Honored As Artist of Decade At Billboard Awards

 

It’s no secret that Drizzy Drake has been on top of the game since 2010 and Billboard just announced that the Champagne Papi will be receiving the coveted Artist of the Decade Award.

 

In the official announcement, Billboard highlights the fact that since his debut in 2010, he’s broke record after record with back to back hits.

 

“Since his debut, [Drake] has obliterated numerous chart records, including the most Hot 100 top 10s (45, to-date) and overall entries (232).”

 

This year’s Billboard awards will be held on May 23rd in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre at 8pm EST on NBC hosted by Nick Jonas.

 

