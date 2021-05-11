Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old Goes Missing

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Do you know what filicide is? It hurts that there’s even a definition for an act like this, but “filicide” in short is the deliberate act of a parent killing their own child — props to Wikipedia. We see this subject pop up in the news time and time again, and it never gets easier to understand how it can occur. Sure, every situation has its own circumstances, but the latest story we came across is yet another heartbreaking tale of a child dying at the hands his mom, and it happened a day after Mother’s Day no less.

SEE ALSO: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated Mother’s Day

In a developing story by Crime Online, the mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. Although D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said the mother is only being questioned about the child’s whereabouts and not being criminally charged, a deeper look at the report done by Crime Online suggests some level of foul play, which states, “[Kyron] Jones was reported missing on May 7. Police said Jones was last seen on May 5, in a residence in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. Authorities have not yet released any further details about the circumstances.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Unfortunately there’s a video that exists, provided by Henderson Long of D.C.’s Missing Voice, that shows the mother saying that her premature son died somehow while sleeping, which led to her getting rid of his body. “I wrapped it up, took it outside, and disposed of it in the trash…and that’s what happened,” were her chilling words in the video, which matched her stone-cold glare as she stared ahead and spoke in an almost robotic tone. While other factors like mental health may play a part in this situation, there’s something about her use of the term “it” that just didn’t sit well, nor the fact that she chose to throw her deceased two-month-old premature child in the trash instead of calling the paramedics of some kind. While this is a developing story, it’s still a moment for us to all take a moment and wonder what we can do as a community to make sure that a Black mother’s only option, in her mind, isn’t to dispose of her child in the trash after what she recalls as an accident.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As of right now, it looks like local authorities are still searching landfills to find the body of the missing child, and we can only pray for the mother who doesn’t seems to show too much remorse visually for what she’s admitting to allegedly doing in the video.

Tell your mom, or a strong woman in your life, that you love her today if you can.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old Goes Missing was originally published on blackamericaweb.com