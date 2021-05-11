RHOA’s Falynn Breaks Silence On Husband’s Engagement to Porsha Williams

CLOSE
On Monday, Simon Guobadia announced his engagement to ex Falynn’s Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Porsha Williams. He and Falynn have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Falynn said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”
