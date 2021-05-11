LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

As we get closer and closer to getting our world back to pre-pandemic normal, New York City is pulling out all the stops to help get people vaccinated and stop the spread of COVID-19 dead in it’s track.

According to NYMag, the latest initiative includes the use of the New York City subway system as a means to getting people vaccinated as the city prepares to offer the vaccine at subway stations to any and everyone looking for the shot. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning this Wednesday (May 12), eight subway stations will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to commuters who are yet to receive the shots.

“The pilot program will run from May 12 to May 16, giving out shots at the 179th Street station in Jamaica; the Stillwell Avenue stop in Coney Island; Broadway Junction in East New York; the E. 180th Street station in the Bronx; and Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station in Manhattan. Pop-up locations will also be located at the Long Island Rail Road station in Hempstead and the Metro-North in Ossining.”

Sounds like a plan.

While millions of people flocked to get the vaccine as soon as it became available, the remainder of Americans who aren’t vaccinated have curbed the shot due to fear, religious beliefs, and even political affiliation (damn, Trumpians).

Still, many others haven’t gotten the vaccine due to not being able to secure an appointment or simply not having time to go get one. The new program should be able to help those who want it but haven’t been able to get it.

Will you be willing to get the vaccine while commuting somewhere? Let us know in the comments below.

New York City To Offer Vaccine Shots At Subway Stations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: