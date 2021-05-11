Cincy
Cincinnati: A Woman Shot In Over The Rhine

A woman was shot in over the Rhine… This is so sad Cincinnati we have got to so better.

Fox19

 

Officers responded to Vine Street near Race Street before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

They said at the scene the victim, a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Suspect information and what led up to the violence was not released.

