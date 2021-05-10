Cincy
Cincinnati: The Cicadas Are On Their Way!!!

The cicadas are a little late but they are on their way. You know what’s so crazy is people eat these bugs on pizzas and all.

 

Unseasonably cool weather is keeping the Brood X periodical cicadas at bay for a few days.

But they’re still expected to emerge en masse very soon — and some Cincinnati neighborhoods will see them in massive numbers.

Cicadas will emerge when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees, typically following a nice soaking rain. Unseasonably cool temperatures have postponed their arrival in the Cincinnati area, but they’re still expected to emerge — with numbers in the billions.

