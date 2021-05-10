Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Exotic Tiger Spotted in Texas Neighborhood

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A Texas man is on the run with a tiger after his pet tiger was spotted wandering around in a Houston neighborhood Sunday night.

A family spotted the tiger laying in the front yard of a home while taking an evening stroll.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger walking toward a Waller County sheriff’s deputy who also lives in the neighborhood.

According to NBC5, the deputy tells the tiger’s caretaker, “Get your tiger back inside.”

No shots were fired.

The cat was stuffed away in the home and later the caretaker rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Exotic Tiger Spotted in Texas Neighborhood  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
NBC Pulls The Plug On 2022 Golden Globes…
 5 hours ago
05.11.21
7 items
Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste…
 5 hours ago
05.11.21
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Teases A Comeback Via Instagram
 17 hours ago
05.10.21
Saweetie Shows Love To These Black-Owned Brands In…
 22 hours ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close