Lori Harvey Breaks Down Her “Glowy And Radiant” Skincare Routine That’s Michael B. Jordan Approved

Lori Harvey can do no wrong. From her fashion sense to her natural beauty and even her taste in eligible men (hi Michael B. Jordan), our good sis stays winning and has everybody wondering what her secret to success is. While we may not have all the answers on how to win like Lori just yet, we do have a hint into how she keeps her skin looking so gorgeous.

The 24-year-old recently sat down with Vogue for the latest edition of their Beauty Secrets franchise where she dished on all things skincare and beauty. “I love to be dewy and glowy and radiant,” she told Vogue which explains why it looks as if she’s literally always glowing. But instead of using a highlighter or glittery shadow to achieve that look, Lori swears by developing a healthy skin care routine first, stating that “skincare is definitely one of the highest forms of self-care.”

Lori’s skincare routine starts with a thorough face wash using a low-pH cleanser which actually comes from her forthcoming cosmetic line. “I have really sensitive skin so I wanted to create a cleanser that had a low pH so it didn’t leave my skin feeling stripped or dry after,” she explained in the 15-minute Vogue video. From there, Lori used the Eminence Organic Skin Care Stone Crop Hydrating Mist as a toner to prep her face and prepare it for the rest of her routine. Next, she used the Eminence Organic Skin Care Bright Skin Licorice Root Booster-Serum citing its benefits as helping to even out the skin and prevent scarring. “I scar really easily,” she explained in the video. “So this serum is really good if I’ve had extractions done or if I have scars. It helps to fade them and keep my skin nice and even.”

Next, Lori used a daytime serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C and massaged it into her skin to help achieve the glowy and radiant look that she’s always after. “I tested all my products of course on myself but I also tested them on my boyfriend,” she said while applying the product. “He has become my live test model. So now, he’s very into his skincare routine as well.”

Once her skincare prep was complete, Lori then gave us a tutorial on how she achieves her 90s inspired glam, a look she said she learned from watching her mother who’d often have her makeup done by professional MUAs. “I would literally sit and stare at her and the makeup artist until I learned to do it myself,” Lori recalled as she began prepping for her makeup application. She first preped her base with a hydrating SPF-infused primer and a sweeping of Laura Mercier Translucent Powder, a tip she picked up from her makeup artist and best friend. She then made her foundation using two shades of Armani’s Luminous Silk mixed together with a Q-tip while perfecting her brows with a six-piece brow kit.

“I love to look at old ’90s glam for inspiration when I’m doing my makeup. I just feel like that was such a timeless era…and everything was very effortless,” she explained as she put the finishing touches on her look using a Patrick Ta lip liner and a coat of glimmering gloss from Pat McGrath. And for how she achieves her extra radiant glow that we all know and love? Anastasia Beverly Hills coconut- and vanilla-scented Dewy Set Setting Spray which she dabbed across her cheekbones and eyelids using a Beauty Blender. “It’s my little secret,” she gushed. Noted, sis. Noted!

