Polo G Talks Going #1 with “Rapstar”, Dealing with Anxiety, & Addresses Producer Scam Allegations

Chicago native, Polo G has hit number one song on the charts with his single “RAPSTAR” and he says he’s here to stay. The 22-year-old rapper talks about remembering where he came from and staying humble in the industry. Following major hip-hop greats, he shares his ideas on pushing past just being a rapper with venturing into other business ideas like a clothing brand and more.

Getting a shoutout from Master P and being amazed by Jay-Z, he taps into things that have made him feel older and differences between his older self and him today. Polo G opens up about his anxiety, becoming a homeowner, and social media fangirling over his mother. With all the positive things going on in his life, he also speaks on his producer’s alleged pandemic scam.

He also shares his thoughts on DMX’s situation and what he feels labels should do to help artists with their money.

His next album “Hall Of Fame” is on the way with features from Lil Durk, G Herbo, and maybe some surprise guest appearances from Migos and more. Hear more about what he has coming up next and what he thinks about labels and artists’ fiances below.

