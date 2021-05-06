Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Invites Residents To Tele-Town Hall At 5:30PM

Have a question or comment to share with Mayor Jackson? Well tonight you’ll have a chance to do just that, as the city will hold a tele-Town Hall this evening (May 6) at 5:30 p.m.
While there’s no official word on what Mayor Jackson will announce, those planning to attend virtually can tap in with the video below.
The City of Cleveland’s Instagram page gave details on the event, courtesy of a visual countdown and link inviting residents to participate.
“Mayor Frank G. Jackson invites you to join him for an important Tele Town Hall on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.” The caption below a May 6 post read. “This is a Tele Town Hall you won’t want to miss!”
According to the IG post, Jackson will take questions from residents listening by phone and watching online.
RELATED: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR A CHANCE TO ASK THE MAYOR A QUESTION
The night of the event, registered participants will receive a phone call and will only need to answer the call to enter the telephone town hall.
Jackson has yet to announce or file for a fifth term as Cleveland’s mayor, but there’s still time. The deadline to file is June 16 and the competition is mounting: So far, 11 candidates have filed with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, with even more expressing intention or interest in running.
Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!
Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!
1. Reopening Ohio Guidelines For Consumer, Retail and ServicesSource:Radio One Digital 1 of 3
2. Reopening Ohio Guidelines For OfficesSource:Radio One Digital 2 of 3
3. Reopening Ohio Guidelines For Construction, Manufacturing and DistributionSource:Radio One Digital 3 of 3
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Childish Gambino Sued For “This Is America”
- Drake Sells Candles For Mother’s Day
- Mayweather, Jake Paul Meetup Erupts In Chaos At Miami Press Event
- Justin Bieber Announces Reschedule Dates for the ‘Justice World Tour’
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: G-Herbo Facing New Federal Charges For False Statement
- Service File Of Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Reveals Scarce Details On Police Training
- Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Invites Residents To Tele-Town Hall At 5:30PM
- Michaela Coel Gives Us A High Dose Of Fashion And Vulnerability in Variety’ Power Of A Woman Issue
- ‘Oppressive Policy’: Racial Justice Organizations Condemn Black Lives Matter Ban At Olympics
- Who’s Cappin?! Serena Williams’ New Look Has Social Media Confused
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Invites Residents To Tele-Town Hall At 5:30PM was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com