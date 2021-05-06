Cincy
Ohioans: Could Soon Get To Bet On Their Favorite Sports Teams

Ohioans sports betting could be on the way!

Via Fox19

Ohio senators proposed offering 40 three-year sports betting licenses that would cost $1 million apiece. Of those licenses, 20 would go toward locations that can bank a bet, such as Ohio’s 11 casinos and racinos.

The other 20 licenses, called type B, would go toward businesses such as sports bars that offer proposition bets. Prop bets allow sports fans to bet on anything from the outcome of a game to the length of the National Anthem.

