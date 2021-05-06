The International Olympic Committee announced that items bearing the “Black Lives Matter” slogan are prohibited at the upcoming Olympic Games.
The IOC is holding fast to its infamous Rule 50, which bans protests and demonstrations at all Olympic venues including on the field of play, in the Olympic Village, during Olympic medal ceremonies and during the opening, closing and other official ceremonies.
The postponed 2020 Summer Olympics will begin July 23, 2021 in Tokyo. Athletes may be considered in violation of Rule 50 for any of the following:
- Displaying any political messaging, including signs or armbands
- Gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling
- Refusal to follow the ceremonies protocol.
Despite a long history of attempting to silence political activism, acts of civil disobedience at the World Games have gone on to become moments of great historical significance.
On October 16, 1968, two African-American athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, each raised a black-gloved fist during the playing of the US national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
In addition, Smith, Carlos, and Australian silver medalist Peter Norman wore human-rights badges on their jackets.
The World Players Association Union has pledged support for any athlete who chooses to protest this summer.
Olympics Ban ‘Black Lives Matter’ Apparel was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com