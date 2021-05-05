Hip Hop Spot: Will Smith To Get Fit in YouTube Series + J. Cole Announces New Album Coming May 14th

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Summer is almost here and Will Smith reminded the world that it’s time to get in shape by showing off his dad body. Of course, he’s in his bag and will be getting fit for a new YouTube series, “Best Shape of My Life, where CNN reports, “rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way.” Even though he says he feels good, he wants to feel better.

In new music news, J. Cole surprised us by dropping the news that he’s dropping an album on May 14, this weekend looks like a TDE, Kendrick Lamar situation, and Don Toliver dropped new music as well.

