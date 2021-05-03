HHW Gaming: Sony Announces Partnership WIth Discord, PS5 & PS4 Integration Arriving Next Year

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Well, this news came out of nowhere, but it’s definitely welcomed.

Monday (Apr.3) PlayStation president and CEO Jim Ryan announced via a blog post that PlayStation is embarking on a partnership with Discord, the communication service used by gamers to chat with each other.

In his post, Ryan begins, “At PlayStation, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories. It’s in this spirit that we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized by gamers and used by more than 140 million people every month around the world.”

“Our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network,” he further revealed, adding that the company plans “to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year.”

While not disclosing exactly what the partnership between Sony and Discord could look like, one could assume that it will mean a major overhaul of PlayStation’s social features, possibly giving players the ability to create channels to chat with friends. There is also the possibility of joining developer communities as well.

“From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams’ shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways,” Ryan stated. “Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the heart of what we do, so we are beyond excited to start this journey with one of the world’s most popular communication services.”

The announcement of this partnership could explain why Sony decided to shut down communities on PlayStation 4. It also comes after rumblings of Microsoft being in talks to purchase Discord for $10 billion, but that never happened, and Sony eventually made their move. This deal could be a huge win for crossplay communications that could give gamers the ability to chat with each other while playing different games on different consoles.

Sounds like a huge win for gamers as a whole.

