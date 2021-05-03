Cincy
Cincinnati: 1 Person Shot On 75

1 person was shot on 75 south please pray for those parties involved.

Via Fox19

Troopers say they got a call just around 3:15 a.m. for a person shot on the highway right off the of the Union Center Boulevard exit. The driver pulled alongside the victim while the victim was in the car and shot the victim multiple times, OSP said. Troopers say the victim was taken into surgery at the University of Cincinnati Health West Chester Hospital. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati: 1 Person Shot On 75  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

