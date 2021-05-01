Kodak Gets Probation in Teen’s Assault Case

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kodak Black was sentenced to probation on Wednesday for assaulting a teen girl in a South Carolina hotel room.

He was originally charged with rape but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

The victim in the case watched the plea online. Kodak spoke to her, I apologize this happened and I’m hopeful we can all move forward.

On Twitter Kodak wrote, the victim just wanted to get the case over with and I ain’t have to come off no money.

