Michael B. Jordan Visit Gun Range With Bae Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan may have a case of gun fever, because he returned to an indoor shooting range where he’d trained for a role — but this time it was just for fun with his girlfriend.
Michael took Lori Harvey to the Field Time Target & Training facility in the O.C. this week to do some shooting and, no, Lori wasn’t just watching MBJ in action … she opened fire too.
The team at FT3 Tactical tells us the couple were at the place for a couple hours Wednesday night, and enjoyed target practice. We’re told Michael was there a few months ago to train with the staff for his upcoming movie, “Without Remorse.”
Obviously, he liked the spot enough to return for date night.