Michael B. Jordan Visit Gun Range With Bae Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and his boo Lori Harvey recently got some shooting practice at the gun range.

I just love how they are enjoying each other’s company! They are just the cutest! I hope they are able to make it last!

Michael B. Jordan may have a case of gun fever, because he returned to an indoor shooting range where he’d trained for a role — but this time it was just for fun with his girlfriend.

The team at FT3 Tactical tells us the couple were at the place for a couple hours Wednesday night, and enjoyed target practice. We’re told Michael was there a few months ago to train with the staff for his upcoming movie, “Without Remorse.” Obviously, he liked the spot enough to return for date night. Michael took Lori Harvey to the Field Time Target & Training facility in the O.C. this week to do some shooting and, no, Lori wasn’t just watching MBJ in action … she opened fire too.

