Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Ma-Me Productions Presents: "Dear Frank" LA Premiere

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death, but according to his autopsy, that’s not what killed him.

TMZ reports the Friday star died from heart disease. The medical examiner said he had an enlarged heart with high blood pressure, poor circulation in his legs and coronary artery disease.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Lister was found dead in his Los Angeles home back on December 10 of last year. He was 62.

He was best known for his role as Deebo, the neighborhood bully, in the Friday film series. His acting credits also include roles in The Fifth Element and The Dark Knight. 

Array

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

13 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Hank Aaron and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020

The Latest:

‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Aoki Lee Simmons Debuts New Look In Muze…
 35 mins ago
04.30.21
‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death…
 1 hour ago
04.30.21
6 items
6 Essential NYX Cosmetics Products You Need For…
 2 hours ago
04.30.21
Three Men Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges For…
 3 hours ago
04.30.21
Photos
Close