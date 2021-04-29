Cincy
Cincinnati: Heavy Rain In The Tri-State Today

There is heavy rain in the Tri-State today please drive carefully and pack your rain coat or Umbrella.

Via:Fox19

Rain could be briefly heavy at times with standing water through the morning commute. We also could see some thunderstorms, especially south and east of Cincinnati, but as of now the severity risk is extremely low. Many areas will receive 1-3 inches of rain by Thursday afternoon.

