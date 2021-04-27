Cincy
Vice President Kamala Harris: Coming To Cincinnati This Week!!!

Looks like Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Cincinnati this week according to the White House officials.

Via: WLWT

Harris is expected to deliver remarks in the city, although specifics of the event have not yet been announced.

Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, the Biden administration also announced Monday.

Stay tuned as more details come down.

Vice President Kamala Harris: Coming To Cincinnati This Week!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

