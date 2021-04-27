Vice President Kamala Harris: Coming To Cincinnati This Week!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Cincinnati this week according to the White House officials.

Via: WLWT

Harris is expected to deliver remarks in the city, although specifics of the event have not yet been announced.

Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, the Biden administration also announced Monday.

Stay tuned as more details come down.

was originally published on rnbcincy.com

