Looks like Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Cincinnati this week according to the White House officials.
Via: WLWT
Harris is expected to deliver remarks in the city, although specifics of the event have not yet been announced.
Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, the Biden administration also announced Monday.
Stay tuned as more details come down.
Vice President Kamala Harris: Coming To Cincinnati This Week!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com
