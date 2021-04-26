According to NBC4i, Drugmaker Pfizer is currently testing a single pill cure for COVID-19, and if all goes well, the drug could be available this year.
The pill was unveiled at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 meeting in early April. The drug works by targeting the main protease of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. By inhibiting the protease, the drug prevents the virus from reproducing itself within the body.
Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief science officer, said in a press release that the pill could be prescribed “at the first sign of infection” without requiring critical care or hospitalization.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
List Of Countries Effected By The Coronavirus
List Of Countries Effected By The Coronavirus
1. China (81,093)1 of 5
2. Italy (59,138)2 of 5
3. America (39,262)3 of 5
4. Spain (33,089)4 of 5
5. Germany (27,546)5 of 5
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Justin Bieber Roasted On Social Media For New Dreadlocks
- A Pill To Cure COVID is In Development, Being Test Now
- How To Achieve Regina King’s Sexy And Sleek Oscars Bob
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye West+Balenciaga Raise $1 Million For DMX’s Family
- Moneybagg Yo On Knowing His Relationship With Ari Fletcher Was “A Forever Thing” [INTERVIEW]
- Cleveland Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of Teen Son
- Halle Berry Debuts A Blunt Bob At The 2021 Academy Awards Show
- Virtual World Premiere Screening Sweepstakes_RD Cincinnati_April 2021
- Young Thug and Gunna Post Bail For 30 Inmates At Fulton County Jail [VIDEO]
- Get The Look: Recreate Angela Bassett’s Sleek Oscars Hairstyle
A Pill To Cure COVID is In Development, Being Test Now was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com