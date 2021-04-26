Young Thug and Gunna Post Bail For 30 Inmates At Fulton County Jail [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Atlanta mega rappers Young Thug and Gunna are giving back to the city in a big way. The Hip-Hop stars posted bail for 30 inmates at the Fulton County Jail to help reunite families during hard times. Most of the men and women who had their bonds paid in full by the rappers where being held on minor offenses, but couldn’t afford to post bail.

“How many people can we get out today?” – Young Thug

Thugger’s and Gunna did an exclusive interview with WSBTV and shared a video of the inmates being released the Fulton County Jail, including a special reunion between father and son. According to the Interview, the two rappers just woke up one morning, decided to drive down to the courthouse with their lawyers, with one question on their minds, “How many people can we get out today?” After getting released, the former inmates and their families were served a hot meal and will also be featured in the rappers upcoming video. There are 2,600 inmates in Fulton County Jail and it is one of the most crowded jails in the Georgia.

