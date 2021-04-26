Gymnast Simone Biles Is Leaving Nike For Gap-Owned Athleta

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Gymnast Simone Biles is leaving her Nike endorsement and is moving on to work with Gap-owned Athleta. A big move for the Olympic gymnast.

President and chief of Athleta said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Simone to the Athleta family and work together to further our mission of empowering women and girls.”

He added, “Simone believes in championing the next generation of female athletes as much as we do, and we are confident this partnership will continue to build community with our customers and enrich our brand.”

Biles added, “I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

Which brand do you prefer, Nike or Athleta?

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/23/business/simone-biles-nike-gap-athleta/index.html

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: