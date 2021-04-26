Got Vaccinated? Here Are Some Free Goodies You Can Get!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Just a head’s up if you’ve been vaccinated or plan on being vaccinated: there are perks.

A LOT of companies are giving away goodies to people who have been vaccinated.

The list includes tasty treats from Budweiser, Krispy Kreme, Nathan’s Hot Dogs, White Castle and Junior’s Cheesecake.

Need to get your vaccine card laminated? Staples and Office Depot will hook you up!

Have you gotten anything for free for your vaccination? Have you been or will you be vaccinated soon?

(CNN) — After surviving a fear-filled year of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting vaccinated is a cause for celebration. As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, companies want to reward Americans who’ve been vaccinated with special offers after getting their shots.

CNN Business put together a list of companies that are providing freebies when you show proof of vaccination.

Budweiser

Now through May 16, or while supplies last, Budweiser is giving a free beer to anyone 21 years old and up — who provide their proof of vaccination on ABeerOnBud.com. Bud fans first have to first register at the company’s mycooler.com website.

Junior’s Cheesecake

From now through Memorial Day, Junior’s Restaurant will be offering a free mini cheesecake to anyone who shows their vaccine card at their landmark restaurant at Flatbush Ave. and DeKalb in Downtown Brooklyn. (In New York City only.)

Krispy Kreme

You can get one free glazed doughnut every day if you take your vaccination card to any Krispy Kreme location in the US, the company said in a press release. The card must show one or two shots of any COVID-19 vaccine to qualify, and the offer must be redeemed in store. And no, you don’t need to purchase anything to get your daily free doughnut.

Read more Here

