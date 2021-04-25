Master P’s Son Hercy Miller Is Set To Be A Multi-Millionaire Even Before He Steps On A NBA Court

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Legendary Hip-Hop mogul Master P is setting his kids up for future success.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ Sports, Mr. Ice Cream Man revealed that he had negotiated a multi-million dollar deal for his son Hercy Miller who is currently a top basketball prospect in high school. According to P, the only thing he is waiting for before he puts pen to paper to finalize the deal is for the NCAA to change its ridiculous rules regarding student-athletes being able to get paid.

That is on the verge of changing after the NCAA’s top governing body said it does support a rule change that would allow college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness, as long as the college or university doesn’t pay them directly.

Master P dropped the news about the deal right after his 19-year-old son committed to hooping at Tennessee State, an HBCU. He also claimed that his other son Mercy who is only 15-years-old has some serious cash lined up. “We have a lot of deals on the table, not only for Hercy but for [son] Mercy.” Master P told TMZ Sports. “In August, the league is changing, the NCAA. You’ll be able to make money off your likeness. You’ll be able to do marketing deals.”

“So, right now, I have a deal on the table for Hercy for $2.5 million. He never even played a lick of [college] basketball,” he revealed to the celebrity gossip site.

According to the No Limit general, Mercy’s deal is worth $1 million and is centered around a product. Hercy will make his freshman debut with the Tennessee State Tigers this fall.

Master P didn’t share any further details about what companies he is working with because the deals have not been signed.

You can watch the entire interview below.

