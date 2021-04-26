Lil Yachty Says He’s Received Death Threats Over Tupac And B.I.G. Comments

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Five years ago, Lil Yachty said some not-so-nice things about Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.

And during a recent interview, he talks about the incident and how it affected him.

He also explains that he got death threats

Should all celebrities have media training?

I never meant to disrespect. I was just being honest,” the 23-year-old rapper told Lowe. “I didn’t have no media training, right? All I knew was to be an honest person. So someone asked me about whether it’s a hip-hop lesson guide. My cousin would be honest. I’m going to tell the truth. I’m not like Biggie, Tupac, you’re going to say this every time, I didn’t listen to them but I didn’t say they were trash.”

In August 2016, the rising Atlanta rapper got in hot water after saying he “couldn’t name five songs” by 2Pac or Biggie. Yachty didn’t back down from his controversial comments. A few months later, during an appearance on Pitchfork.tv’s “Over/Under,” Lil Boat declared Biggie was in fact “overrated.”

“I was like 19, 18, 19,” Yachty, discussing the backlash he received, explained to Lowe. “I had never in my life, I had never been hated like that. People hated me after that, like death threats, just a lot. You know what I’m saying? I think that’s what really started that hate for me. I, with so many people just automatically trying to dump me like he’s whack, he’s corny, or whatever the case may be, you know what I’m saying? But it taught me a lot. It built my character up and made me so strong.”

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: