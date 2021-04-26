Lemonade Turns 5 !

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beyonce’s album Lemonade was released on April 23, 2016, and it is arguably one of her best pieces of work.

The singer went to Instagram to highlight the album. She shared several photos and stills from the project.

Beyonce then wrote, “I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving, and uplifting.”

She added, “I hope you find joy today.”

Several of Beyonce’s fans also went to Twitter to talk about the album and celebrate it.

Which song off Lemonade had the most impact on you?

