DMX’s Kids Remember Him As The ‘Best Dad’ At His Memorial

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The memorial service honoring DMX was held at the Barclay Center on Saturday, and all 15 of his kids were in attendance.

While talking about his father, one son said, “I am so honored to have a father like we had. This man deepened my ability to love.”

Another one said, “He was the best dad ever.”

One of DMX’s daughters even performed an original song for him.

During the event, Swizz Beat also made a speech about X. He said, “Words can’t describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that’s looking down on us, and that’s going to guide us through our journey. I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here.”

How do you want to be remembered when you pass away?

Source

Several of DMX’s children commended Simmons for being a supportive and kind father.

“I am so honored to have a father like we had,” one of his sons said while onstage. “This man deepened my ability to love.”

“He was the best dad ever,” another young son recalled for the audience.

One of DMX’s younger daughters performed an original song in honor of her late father, which was set to his 1998 song “Slippin.'”

“I’m growing, I’m learning to hold my head. My daddy’s still holding my hand, so I gotta get up,” she sang.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: