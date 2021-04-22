LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami has been serving looks on a platter lately. Designed and styled by her friend K Cavallrii, the rapper had her curves on deck in a black and white jumpsuit during an outing in Atlanta, Georgia.

This isn’t the first time Yung Miami has been spotted out in clothing by the brand. Her stylist often defaults to his designs when working with her. Together they create the prefect aesthetic that fits her overall style.

Lala Anthony was also spied in the same jumpsuit a few weeks back. The actress rocked a high ponytail and large hoop earrings to go with her bodysuit that fit her like a glove. Since her days as an MTV veejay, Lala’s fashion choices have been at an all-time high. When she’s not flaunting her bikini body, she’s showing out in form-fitting ensembles.

Both women ate this outfit and left absolutely no crumbs on the table. Because they kept the styling light with minimal accessories, no one stands out more than the other. I can’t say who wore it best, but I can say the ladies brought their own individual swag with their looks. Hair, makeup, and sauce – all intact! What do you think? Did Lala and Yung Miami slay their K Cavallrii outfits?

DON’T MISS…

LaLa Is Giving Us Summer Beach Body Goals In Her Latest Instagram Photo

Happy Birthday, Yung Miami! Here Are 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet

LaLa Dishes On Her Career Transformation And Motherhood In September Issue Of Essence

Yung Miami And Lala Anthony Serve Style On A Platter In Their K Cavallrii Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: