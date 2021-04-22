Celebrity MUA Soph Slayz Can Beat Your Face & Teach You How To Slay In These Style Streets

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Warm air, cool breezes; and lighter clothing. We love spring as the precursor to summer and for all the style trends that come with it. A true fashionista knows style is not about labels, but the vision and execution of great looks. And celebrity MUA Sophie, who has beat the faces of Porsha Williams, Mimi Faust, Rasheeda (all the girls), knows how to put together a look!

Her Instagram profile @SophSlayz is a style hub for the everyday woman looking for inspiration while scrolling on the ‘gram. From fly hats to monochromatic looks we love, Sophie has perfected her casual glam swag with extra flare. We caught up with the influencer and makeup professional, who dished on honing her personal style and how you can slay this Spring.

When did you first discover your sense of style?

I can remember always drawing outfits in my sketchbooks as far back as I can remember but I think the beauty in social media is finding your tribe and people that share your same interests, style included. So really, I always dressed in the things that I liked and made me feel good but I honestly didn’t realize it could be defined as a particular style until I started posting my looks on social media. I get messages from women, especially tall women sharing how my looks helped them find their style and feel confident and that really makes me feel great.

How do you describe your style?

I’d say casual glam. I really like feeling comfortable in whatever I’m in but I do try to make it chic.

What do you remember as a child about the way you put your clothes together?

Well, I was one of four kids so back then it was about necessity. But I would always cut up my t-shirts to make them more stylish and I loved accessories. I had a ton of the butterfly hair clips and clamps and would make them a part of my outfit.

How does being a MUA influence and, vice versa, your style?

I think beauty and style go hand in hand. It’s about the whole picture. When I’m working as a makeup artist, I always create the look based on the wardrobe and hair. For myself, I prefer a soft makeup look for my personal style.

As a fellow tall girl, how do you find pants, leggings, or jeans that fit your shape and height?

I think we have a lot more options now than we had even a decade ago. Brands like Nineth Closet are filling the void by creating trendy pieces exclusively for tall women. As a mid-size girl, I also check the material and the description as well for pants to make sure they have a bit of stretch.

Favorite style trend right now?

The 90s style minimalist bags. After years of my oversized bags, I didn’t realize how much I’d appreciate this trend.

Can you share 5 staple pieces every woman should have in her closet for Spring?

Strappy heels, a flowy wrap dress, a light linen button-down, trendy padded or strappy flat sandals, extra-wide brim hat.

Dress or item in your closet you can’t live without? Not to sound cliche but I can live without all of it. I think the pandemic really reminded us how precious life is and your health and relationships with your loved ones are what matter most. But I have this rose gold watch I wouldn’t want to part with because it goes with everything and they don’t make it anymore lol.

