The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who’s Cappin?! Washington, DC Pastor Accused of Fraud, Buying Tesla in PPP Loan Scheme

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

During the pandemic, many people were struggling but also many people were scamming.  Well, this man used $3.5 million of the PPP loan, (the payment protection loan) and is facing 20 years in prison. Lore’l is calling out this Washington DC pastor after federal prosecutors say they obtained a warrant to seize $2.2 million and a 2018 Tesla Model 3 from Rudolph Brooks Jr. Listen to hear Who’s Cappin’ to hear everything this paster bought.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who’s Cappin?! Washington, DC Pastor Accused of Fraud, Buying Tesla in PPP Loan Scheme  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Murderer Derek Chauvin Gets New Mugshot, Officially Property…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Bobby Brown Reveals He Believes Nick Gordon Responsible…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Photos
Close